Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor girl

Balasore: On Wednesday, a court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the rape of a little girl.

Akash Malick, a resident of the village of Chhanua, was found guilty of rape by Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar of the POCSO court in Balasore and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 4000.

The prosecution claims that the girl's father filed a complaint against Akash Malick in May 2022, alleging that Malick had abducted and sexually assaulted the girl when she was on her way to college in Balasore.—Inputs from Agencies