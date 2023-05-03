    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor girl

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May3/ 2023

    Balasore: On Wednesday, a court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the rape of a little girl.

    Akash Malick, a resident of the village of Chhanua, was found guilty of rape by Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar of the POCSO court in Balasore and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 4000.

    The prosecution claims that the girl's father filed a complaint against Akash Malick in May 2022, alleging that Malick had abducted and sexually assaulted the girl when she was on her way to college in Balasore.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Odisha Balasore POCSO court Ranjan Kumar Akash Malick
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in