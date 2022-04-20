Court Ruling Apt Way To Resolve Ram Temple Issue: Shivpal Yadav

Ferozabad: The newly floated "Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia" chief Shivpal Singh Yadav, said that he still thinks that court verdict on the Ayodhya issue is the best suitable way to settle the vexed issue.

"Though everyone thinks that the Ram temple is the election agenda of the BJP but they should have created a consensus on the issue otherwise it should be best left to the judiciary to decide," he said.

The leader, uncle of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, denied the allegation that his party would be a B-team of the BJP. " Those who are afraid of our strength are saying such things as they know their fate in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he hit out at his nephew without taking names. "Why is he (Akhilesh) afraid when he is making a grand alliance in the Lok Sabha polls," he questioned while adding that he is ready for joining the grand alliance but his party should be given the same number of seats given to SP. Talking to reporters here, during his visit to a marriage function here, Mr Yadav reiterated that he was forced to leave SP. " I was repeatedly insulted in the SP and later when I could not tolerate then Netaji( Mulayam Singh Yadav) asked me to float a new political party," he said. When he was asked that why he was not resigning as the SP MLA even after floating a new political outfit, Mr Yadav said that when time comes everything would be done.

"We have asked Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest on our party banner. If he does then it is good otherwise we will leave the seat of Netaji from where he would contest and will fight the remaining 79 seats in the state," he said.

When asked about Raja Bhaiyya also floating a new political party on Friday, the Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder said that he has not communicated with Raja Bhaiyya yet. UNI