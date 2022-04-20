Court Reserves Verdict For Dec 16 In Unnao Rape Case Against Sengar

New Delhi: Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case pertaining to the alleged rape and kidnapping of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

District judge Dharesh Sharma said he will pronounce the verdict on December 16.

CBI had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. In July, the car of the woman who had accused Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severly injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. After the accident, the family of the woman was placed under CRPF security, following a Supreme Court's order.

A Delhi court too had issued a slew of directions under the witness protection guidelines for arranging accommodation for the woman and her family in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh government had said the family wants to move to Delhi, apprehending threat in their home state.