Court Rejects Atiq Ahmad's Bail Plea To Contest From Varanasi

Prayagraj: A local court on Monday dismissed mafia don-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmad's bail application, which he had moved on Saturday before a special court, seeking a short-term bail to contest parliamentary elections from Varanasi.

Atiq Ahmad has moved the special court (MP, MLA) here on Saturday, an application urging for a three week parole so that he can contest and campaign the polls from Varanasi.

The special court judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari while hearing the application and the arguments of Atiq counsels, rejected it on technical grounds.

However, a nomination paper has been sent to Varanasi to be submitted on behalf of Atiq on Monday, the last day of filing of the nominations in Varanasi but its fate was not known immediately.

Varanasi goes to polls in the last phase on May 19. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia state General Secretary Lallan Rai has said that Atiq Ahmad will contest elections on his party ticket provided he gets parole. UNI