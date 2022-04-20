Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Pakistani Actress Meera

Lahore: A civil judge issued arrest warrants for Pakistani actress Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, on an application filed by her self-proclaimed husband Attiqur Rehman. The judge has ordered police to produce her before the court on the next date of hearing. Rehman claims that Meera had entered into a marriage contract with him and later married Captain Naveed Pervaiz in 2013. He further claims that Meera entered into a second marriage contract while still being married to him, reports dailytimes.com.pk. The Civil Judge Lahore Cantt. ordered Meera to appear before the court multiple times but the actress failed to make an appearance. The court on Friday issued her arrest warrant and has ordered Meera to be presented in court at the next hearing on July 17. However Meera denies that she received any notice so far. Meera said: �If high court has sent notices I don�t know about that. Moreover, my lawyer Ali Sibtain doesn�t know about it. What is the news about? No notice has been issued.� "I don�t know him, he is a fraudulent person. He is a criminal, if there is a statement from his end, I know nothing of it. He is blackmailing me for the past five years. He is a blackmailer, this must be another tactic of his to get fame,� she added. Meera has also worked in Bollywood films like "Nazar" and "Kasak".