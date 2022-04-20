Court Frames Charges Against Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat For Threatening Govt Employees

Uttarakhand: The Rudraprayag CJM Court on Saturday framed the charges against Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat for disrupting the peace, interfering in government functioning and threatening government employees.

Minister was present before the court when the charges were being framed.

The court has framed charges against the Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat for violating the model code of conduct and speaking to government officials-employees in an indecent manner during the 2012 assembly elections. An FIR was registered against him in this regard.

The court has framed charges against Rawat for disrupting peace under section 147 of IPC, obstructing government work under 353 and threatening under section 506.

The next hearing of the case will be held after Holi.

—ANI