Court Denies Bail To Chinmayanand, Complainant

Shahjahanpur: The district court on Monday rejected bail pleas of both former Union minister Swami Chinamayanand and the victim woman, in connection with the Shahjahanpur law student molestation and the blackmailing incident.

The district and sessions judge Ram Babu Sharma on Monday rejected the bail pleas of both the accused. Now they would be approaching the Allahabad High Court to get the bail.

While Swami Chinamayanand is in judicial custody for molestation of the woman while the victim woman, a law student, had been arrested for blackmailing the former union minister.

Meanwhile, Swami Chinmayanand , who was admitted at the SGPGIMS in Lucknow has been discharged from the hospital on Monday evening. Hospital in a press statement said that Chinamayanand have been discharged today from the Cardiology Ward of SGPGI at 6.30 pm in the evening. UNI