Couple, son killed in road accident in UP''s Barabanki

Barabanki: A couple and their son were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh''s Barabanki district, police said on Sunday.

The couple''s younger son was also injured in the accident that took place on Saturday night, they said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested.

The truck hit the motorcycle near a dhaba at the Lucknow-Ayodhya road in Ram Sanehi Ghat area, the police said.

Deep Narayan Chaurasia (35), who was driving the motorcycle, and his son Ishu (10) died on the spot. His wife Anshika (30) and younger son (5) were seriously injured and admitted to the nearby community health centre, they said.

Anshika was referred to the district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The couple''s younger son has been sent to Lucknow for treatment, they added.

The truck has been seized and its driver arrested, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI