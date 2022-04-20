Couple Shot Dead

Baghpat: A man allegedly killed his cousin sister and her lover in the Baraut Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to Baraut's Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Ramanand Kushwaha, Asma aka Asmeen (31) had been married to one Sarfaraz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, about 12 years back. Following differences with her husband, she was living in a rented accommodation in Nai Basti, these days.

Mr Kushwaha said that Asma's cousin brother, Abid , reportedly saw her and one Gaffar in compromising circumstances at her home, around 2100 hours on Tuesday night. Enraged over the matter, he shot at Asma, who died on the spot, while Gaffar, suffered a bullet injury. He was sent to Delhi in a critical state, where he succumbed to his injury, during treatment.

Abid, who fled from the spot after the incident, was later arrested during an encounter with the police near the Bijraul railway under-pass. The accused was admitted to a hospital as he suffered bullet injury during the encounter. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, the DSP added. UNI