Couple Murdered In UP's Moradabad

Moradabad: A couple was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh''s Moradabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Mohit, a cable operator, and his wife Mona were found at their house in Thakurdwara area on Monday night, they said.

While Mona was strangled to death, Mohit's throat was slit, police said.

On receiving the information about the double murder, officers and a forensic team reached the crime scene, they said. Moradabad SP (rural) Vidaya Sagar Mishra said prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and no arrest has been made so far, the superintendent of police said. PTI