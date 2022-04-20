Couple hacked to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A couple was hacked to death in a village in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district on suspicion of practicing witchcraft, police said on Friday.

Ramsevak Bhagat and his wife were hacked to death with an axe at Putrar village in a remote area under Peshrar police station jurisdiction.

Police reached the village and was in the process of collecting details on the crime. Police suspect that personal animosity was the real reason for the murders.

In Jharkhand, more than 1,500 persons, a majority of them women, have been killed on charges of practicing black magic ever since since the creation of the state in 2000.

