Couple Found Hanging From Tree, Honour Killing Suspected

Etah: In an apparent case of honour killing, the bodies of a couple were found hanging from a roadside tree in the Nayagaon area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the bodies were found hanging from a tree in a mango garden.

While the girl reportedly hails from the Ladpur Katara village of the Nayagaon area, the youth has been identified as Satya Prakash, a resident of Kayampur Nandpur Belamai village of the Sakit area.

The couple was having a love affair and their bodies were found hanging from a cloth.

Sources said that the Aadhar card found from the youth's pocket led to his identification. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent bodies for postmortem. Investigation is underway. UNI