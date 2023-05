Ballia (UP): A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Rahul Rajbhar (16) took the extreme step on Saturday and after the news of his death reached his girlfriend Priti (15), she also killed herself, they said.

Rajbhar and Priti, who were residents of Moitra village in Rasda area here, were upset as their families did not approve of their relationship, police added.

—PTI