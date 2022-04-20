Country Witnessing A New Change In Modi Regime: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the country is witnessing a new change because of the pro-people policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has not only impacted the youth and workers but also the farmers.

The CM said that for the first time the farmers were developing, while laying foundation of Centre of Excellence in State Agriculture Management Institute at Rahman Kheda here.

'The state government is implementing the central government's policies in letter and spirit, impact of which could be seen,' he further said .

Prime Minister introduced Soil Health Card scheme and Uttar Pradesh government distributed over four crore such cards, he informed.

'Irrigation is an important factor in agriculture and UP government has increased two lakh hectare irrigation capacity through introduction of Pradhan Mantra Krishi Sinchai Yojana. The Baan Sagar Project, which was started in 1978, was dedicated to people on July 15, 2018 by Prime Minister, with the financial support from the centre,' he stated adding that by December 2019 government will provide additional 20 lakh hectare irrigation facility.

Elaborating on the achievements of the government he said that in 2014 the MSP of wheat was Rs 1460 quintal but the same was increased to Rs 1860 per quintal by Modi Government.

The Central government gave additional Rs 20 per quintal making it Rs 1860. The money was transferred directly to the account of farmers through RTGS thus saving them from clutches of middle men, he further said. 'Farmer is `anna daata' in real sense, so the farmers should get the due respect they deserve. Prime Minister introduced Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi through which the small and marginal farmers were paid Rs 6000 in quarterly basis. First installment of Rs 2000 has been credited to the accounts of farmers,' the CM added.

Similarly farmers are given free gas connections and free electricity connections, he further added. UNI