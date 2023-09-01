Country Will Progress Through 'One Nation, One Election: Dhami

Dehradun: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the country will progress through 'One Nation, One Election'.

Speaking to ANI, Pushkar Dhami said, "PM Modi always thinks of taking the nation towards development and he believes in 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' where India will become a world leader and in this regard 'One Nation, One Election' is going to progress India forward."

He further added that a person like former President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind, chairing the committee for 'One Nation, One Eletion' is a great thing.

"The decision to form the committee for this (One Nation, One Election) and a person like Shri Ramnath Kovind who has such a long experience and has been the president of the country as well accepting this responsibility (chairperson of the committee) is a great thing and we welcome such an initiative," said Dhami while talking to ANI.

Gujarat BJP President CR Patil also praised the proposal and said,"PM Modi has stated the merits of 'One Nation, One Election'...Due to many elections, there is a lot of expenditure repeatedly. Due to the imposition of a model code of conduct during elections, development works suffer....I hope the report of the committee formed under former president Ram Nath Kovind will be accepted by all...The opposition feels it should protest against it...they can give their suggestions, not only just protest..."

The Union government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Sources said that the committee will explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and Niti Ayog had earlier examined the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and submitted reports on the subject. —ANI