Country Will Never Forgive Modi For Inflicting Pain Through Demonetisation Move: Akhilesh

Rampur: (UNI) Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has said that the people of the country would never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for inflicting pain on them by banning the high value currency notes. He said the people of the country have suffered immense damages by the myopic decision of the banning the currency and the move has jolted the development of the country. "NDA Government had cited three reasons for banning the high value currency notes – to fight corruption, flush out black money and fighting the menace of counterfeit currency. None, of the three objectives will be met as banning the currency is no solution to the three problems,''said the Chief Minister adding "there may be some short terms gains but at the huge cost to the common people and the economy''. Akhilesh Yadav also said that no objective will be achieved by the surgical strike on the currency.``How are you going to stop the contractors and officers from exchange of bribes and commission, they will devise some other means. There may be temporary check on the generation of the black money, the problem will soon bounce back,''he said. Chief minister, while addressing a public meeting here after concluding his third phase of rath yatra.

. The yatra had commended earlier in the day from Moradabad. "People of the country will never forgive the Government which gives them pain. Entire country is groaning under the pain of the cessation of the high value currency notes as legal tender while the government is adamant on its decision,'' said the chief minister. He said "the scarcity of the currency in the banking system will not ease in 50 days it will take a minimum of six months. ``None had ever anticipated that they would have to stand in the queue in the banks for withdrawing their own money. The currency crisis was so severe that the people were forced to dig out the money from the piggy banks,'' said Akhilesh Yadav. Picking holes in the policy of demonetisation Chief minister said. "there are certain rituals during marriages where cash payment is made to the Panditjee and the barber, now the government wants you to pay them through electronic means and through card swipe machines.'' Cautioning the people against the designs of the BJP, chief minister said, "they can create any issue at the drop of the hat, the Union Government conducted surgical strike across the border on the line of control in Kashmir yet there is no let up in the attack and the jawans are still dying on the border.'' Lashing out at the BJP for promising `Acche din' during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, chief minister said." They have nothing to showcase as their achievement in UP during the two and half years even as 73 MPs of the BJP were elected from the state.'' "The Samajwadi Party never had any truck with the BJP and will not have any in future and the SP has always fought for the secularism and liberal values,''said the CM. He said the BJP is claiming to introduce the bullet train in the country, but we have introduced metro train in three cities of UP and in Lucknow the project will soon be operational.'' Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day laid the foundation of several development projects in Moradabad and also in Rampur district. He also promised to accept the demands for the development of Rampur made by the urban development minister Azam Khan. He is the local MLA from Rampur.

UNI



