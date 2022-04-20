Country Needs Nationalist Leaders, Not Socialist: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his attack on the Opposition, particularly on the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the country needs nationalist leaders and not a socialist. He also appealed to Siksha Mitras to have patience and avoid violence while assuring them that the state government was searching ways to resolve their matter after Supreme Court had rejected their plea. Replying to the budget debate in the state Legislative Council here today, Mr Adityanath slammed SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who is the member of the Upper House, for asking India not to take tough stand against China." ''The statement of the SP leader is very objectionable where he tried to glorify China. It only proves that the country needs nationalists and not socialists," he commented. Earlier, Mr Yadav had said in the council that India should not take head-on with China and they should remember 1962. "Nationalist can cure the communal and these socialists should learn the way to become a nationalist," the Chief Minister added. Further attacking Mr Yadav, the Chief Minister said he always criticised his father but everyone knows that he became Chief Minister only due to his father and Mulayam Singh Yadav is the ' fortune creater' of Akhilesh. Criticising the Opposition for boycotting the Budget Session in the state Assembly, Mr Adityanath said, ''These Opposition members are afraid of hearing the truth and hence they ran away from facing the House." However, the Chief Minister looked concerned about the ''violence'' by the shiksha mitras in the state and appealed to them not to take law in their hands. "The previous BSP and SP governments are responsible for the present crisis after the SC ruling. But the present government was searching ways to resolve the matter in accordance with the court decision," he said. Talking about his government's four month achievement, he said it was this government which had worked for the farmers and announced that the benefit of the farmers' loan waiver scheme would be distributed among them by him on August 16 in Lucknow. However, Leader of the Opposition Ahmed Hasan blamed the present BJP government for the problem of the Shiksha Mitras and now lakh of youths have become unemployed. Mr Hasan alleged that the government has tried to insult the Opposition members in the Assembly by showing recovery of explosives from the Opposition bench while raising how the Yogi government ended the Samajwadi Pension and other schemes meant for the poor of the state. UNI