Country Needs Another Sardar To Restrict Divisive Forces: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said another Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is needed to restrict divisive forces so that the country can develop without any bias.

Mr Yadav was paying his tributes to the Sardar on his 144th birth anniversary here.

"Sardar Patel is remembered by the country for different reasons, but for me he would be remembered for banning the RSS," Mr Singh said.

The SP president and former UP chief minister said that a person like Sardar Patel is required now in the country to take action against the decisive forces who are trying to divide the society on the name of religion. His party, Mr Yadav said, has already issued direction to all the party units in the districts to hold function on the leader's birth anniversary.

He also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state over the misrule, and claimed that the law and order was at its lowest point. " The law and order situation in the state has reached to such a point that now the ruling BJP leaders are being attacked and their life are not safe," he said.

The SP president said even after high claims of the UP government, the unemployment in the state as well as in the country is rising.

"The condition of farmers are really bad in the state as their dues are not being paid for the past three years. BJP government claims of giving higher prices to the farmers, but in reality they are still not getting any profit of their produce," he said.

Meanwhile, SP organised programme at the district level to pay tributes to Sardar Patel. UNI