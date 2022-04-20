Country Does Not Need 'Arrogant' Govt: Priyanka In Varanasi

Varanasi: Terming the present Modi government at the Centre 'anti-people' and 'arrogant,' Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the people of the country were in search of a new government capable of meeting the needs of every section of society with honesty.

Addressing the people hailing from all sections of society at the historical 'Assi ghat' in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, the Congress leader said, "You have seen how the country suffered in the past five years. The promise of generating 2 crore employment every year was not kept. Neither the farmers got money for their fertilisers-seeds, nor the correct payment for their produce. Several farmers were forced to commit suicide because of this." Alleging that the Modi government was 'anti-women' and opposed to the interests of the labourers, Ms Vadra said the people should vote to prevent those leaders and parties from coming to power in this election whose motive is to achieve power rather than social service. The poor people, labourers, unemployed people and women don't want the 'arrogant' government of BJP which destroyed every section of the society and institutions in the past five years of their rule. Appealing the people to help form a Congress government at the Centre, Ms Priyanka Gandhi said, "You need a government which is not arrogant and which should solve each and every problem of yours. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that if their government is formed at the Centre, a separate ministry will be formed to look after the issues of 'Nishad,' Mallah,' and other people who find support in the Ganges. The needs of the poor people, unemployed persons, farmers and every section of the society will be fully considered."

Earlier in the day, the Congress General Secretary laid floral wreaths at the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri situated in Varanasi (Ramnagar) and kick-started the campaign to corner PM Modi in his stronghold after having a 'samvaad' (conversation) with the 'Naviks,' and other poor people in her 'Ganga Yatra.' The enthusiastic Congress leaders and workers welcomed the leader on her arrival in Varanasi. Among the people present were former MLA Ajay Rai, former MP Rajesh Mishra, district president Prajanath Sharma, Rekha Sharma of the Mahila Congress and other leaders. Ms Vadra also reached the paternal residence of India's second Prime Minister which is situated at Ramnagar where she spent some time at his museum. She then reached the historic 'Assi Ghat' where she addressed thousand of the party workers and people hailing from the Nishad community.

Congress leaders said that Ms Vadra will pay obeisance at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and apart from the political programmes, she will also meet the families of the CRPF Jawans who were martyred in the Pulwama attack on February 14.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Varanasi on May 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the MP from the temple-city is likely to contest from here again which is why Ms Vadra's visit here assumes much significance for the Congress party.

The Congress leader who will participate in various political programmes and worship at the temple while being here for about 7 hours, will return to Delhi in a flight.

Ms Vadra had started her three-day East UP visit last Monday from Prayagraj (Allahabad parliamentary seat). Before reaching PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, she took part in various religious and political programmes in Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Prayagraj. UNI