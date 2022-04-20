Country's Economy Remains Robust: Yogi

Lucknow: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dispelled apprehensions about recession and announced slues of new initiative to counter the economic slowdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, the country's economy remains robust and doing well.

In a couple of tweets on Saturday, Mr Adityanath claimed, "The initiatives taken by the BJP government under the leadership of our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji shows that government is committed to maintain fiscal prudence without compromising with development and growth."

He further said, "India's economy remains robust and doing well despite slowdown in the international market. Announcements by Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji to further boost economy, reflects Modi Administration's commitment to transform India into a 5 trillion dollar economy."

The UP government had already announced to touch one trillion dollar economy of the state by 2024 and thus had taken several steps to boost the state's economy by inviting investments. On Friday, Ms Sitharaman had announced several sops for the industrialists and investors to boost the economy. UNI