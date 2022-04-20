Counting of votes for UP council polls begins, SP alleges malpractice

Lucknow: Counting for the 11 seats in six teachers' and five graduates' constituency in the UP legislative Council began here on Thursday amidst tight security.

In Lucknow, counting was considerably delayed when SP candidate for the graduate constituency, Ram Singh Rana, created a ruckus outside the counting area, alleging large scale irregularities.

He alleged that the seal of the ballot boxes was not opened before the candidates.

He accused the presiding officers of malpractices and the district magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash had to be called in.

Prakash assured the candidate that the counting would be free and fair and if anyone still had any complaint, he could submit it in writing.

The district magistrate said that since counting had been delayed, the result would also be delayed. He said that the results of some seats could come on Friday.

Elections to the graduates' constituency are being held in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Prayagraj-Jhansi while polls in the teachers' constituency are being held in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur -Faizabad.

Counting of votes is likely to be further delayed due to postal ballots being extensively used in the elections.

Counting of votes is being held at seven centres across the state with full safety protocols in the pandemic.

The BJP is contesting these elections for the first time on party symbol and hopes to win maximum seats to increase its strength in the upper house.

—IANS