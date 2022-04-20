Countdown begins for PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

    Menu
    Chennai: The 22.5 hour countdown for tomorrow's

    launch of PSLV-C51, which would be carrying 637 kg Brazillian

    Satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites, began at

    0854 hrs on Saturday at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about

    100 km from here.

    'Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

    commenced today at 0854Hrs from Satish Dhawan Space

    Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota', ISRO tweeted.

    The launch would take place from the First Launch Pad at

    1024 hrs on Sunday.

    This would be one of the longest mission for the Space Agency

    that would last nearly two hours.

    This would be the first mission of this year and the first dedicated

    commercial mision for the newly formed NewSpace India Limited

    (NSIL).

    After the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) cleared the mission,

    the countdown commenced today during which propellant filling

    operations would be taken up in the 44.4 m tall four-stage vehicle.

    In this mission, the fourth stage engine would be cut off and

    restarted twice.

    About 17 minutes after the launch, the fourth stage engine

    would be cut off following which Amazonia-1 will get separated

    and injected into the orbit.

    About 44 minutes later, the fourth stage engine would be restarted

    for nine seconds and cut off before restarting it for the second

    time 30 minutes later when the co-passenger satellites would get

    separated and injected into the Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit.

    ISRO would be using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two

    solid strap-on boosters for this mission.

    This would be the first launch of 2021, 39th from the First Launch

    Pad, 78th Launch Vehicle Mission from SDSC SHAR, 53rd flight of

    PSLV, third flight of PSLV-DL and the first 'dedicated PSLV

    commercial mission for NSIL being undertaken under a commercial

    agreement the Spaceflight Ic. USA.

    Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellie of National

    Institute for Space Research (INPE), Brazil.

    This is the first satellite which is completely designed, integrated,

    tested and operated by INPE. It has a life span of four years.

    The Amazonia-1 mission would further strengthen the existing

    structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring,

    deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified

    agriculture across the Brazillian territory.

    The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three

    UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and

    One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

    The commercial co-passengers satellites are India's SindhuNetra

    and SAI-1 NanoConnect-2 of USA--both for technology demonstration

    --and 12 Space BEEs satellites from USA for two-way satellite

    communications and data relay.

    SDSAT, a nano satellite built by Space Kidz India, is intended

    to study the radtional levels/space weather and demonstrate long

    range communication technologies.

    UNITYsat is the combination of three satellites. It is designed

    and built as a joint development by Jeppiar Institute of Technology

    (JITsat), G H Raisoni College of Engineering-Nagpur (CGHRCEsat)

    and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore

    (Sri Shakthi Sat).

    This satellite is intended for providing Radio relay services.

