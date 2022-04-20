Countdown Begins For GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A Mission

Chennai: The 27-hour countdown for the launch of GSLV-F08 rocket, which would put the 2,140 kg S-band Communication Satellite GSAT-6A in the Geo-stationary Orbit, commenced at 1356 hrs at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 80 km from here, on Wednesday.

ISRO sources said during the countdown, propellant filling operations would be carried out in the three stage 49.1 m tall vehicle, weighing 415.6 tonnes.

The Mission Readiness Review (MRR) Committee and the Launch Authorization Board (LAB), which met on Tuesday evening at the SHAR Range, have cleared the 27 hour countdown.

The rocket would lift off from the Second Launch Pad at 1656 hrs.

This would be the 12th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the sixth flight with the indigenous cryogenic upper stage.

About 17 minutes after lift off, the satellite would get separated from the launch vehicle and injected into the Geo-stationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

After three orbit raising manoeuvres using the satellite's onboard propulsion system, the satellite would be placed in the intended orbit with a perigee off 170 km and an apogee of 35,975 km with an inclination of 20.63 deg.

UNI