Councilor Bites Off Man's Ear After Son Defecates In Open

Deoria: Agitated over seeing a child defecating in open, a Councilor allegedly thrashed his father up and bit his ear, police sources said on Monday.

According to sources, wife of Nand Kishore Gaud, a resident of Gram Gaur Kothi in the Rampur Karkhana area, was unwell and undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Raghav Nagar colony of the city.

On Sunday evening, Kishor's minor son was defecating into a drain on a roadside near the hospital.

Meanwhile, Councilor Ashutosh Tiwari of Ward Number 17, arrived there with his aides and started talking to the child in a strict tone.

Upon resistance from the father, the Councilor allegedly thrashed him and fled from the spot after biting off his ear.

The people at the hospital informed the Kotwali police about the incident.

An injured Kishor was admitted to the district hospital. After taking the Councilor into custody after a written complaint against him, the police is questioning him and investigating the incident. UNI