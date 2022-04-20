Cottonseed oil cake futures slip on muted demand

New Delhi: Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday fell by Rs 6 to Rs 2,004 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in June fell Rs 6, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 2,004 per quintal with an open interest of 6,090 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in July went down by Rs 11, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 2,027 per quintal in 8,680 lots.

Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI