Cotton Council International Celebrates First Ever Virtual Cotton Day India with Focus on Sustainability and a Greener World and Stronger India US Ties

Mumbai: India—Business Wire India Cotton Council International (CCI), along with the leadership of the U.S. cotton industry, organized the first ever virtual Cotton Day India 2020 themed 'Leading through change: Your partner for a new world'. The virtual event, featuring eminent speakers and panelists from the Indian textile industry, U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Cotton Council of America (NCC), Supima and CCI, focused on the outlook for the global cotton industry, opportunities for the Indian cotton textile industry and the need for leadership during the time of crisis. Cotton Day India 2020 included discussions on some of the most pressing topics facing the cotton industry in India and globally, with sustainability taking CenterStage. In a Covid-19 era, with the onus now on brands and their supply chain partners to demonstrate their environmental credentials, coupled with greater supply chain scrutiny and demand for traceability, most panelists agreed that sustainability in cotton production aligned with U.N. sustainability goals is the way forward for the industry as a whole. The keynote address on Indian cotton update was delivered by Lazaro Sandoval, Senior Agricultural Attaché, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS).

Also pressing on the importance of leadership through crisis, sustainability and retail scenario post-Covid-19 was addressed by Michael Duke, former CEO Wal-Mart. Speaking about Cotton Day India 2020, CCI Executive Director Bruce Atherley said, "India is an important trade partner for U.S. cotton with every second bale imported into the country being produced in the U.S. One of the key factors for this is 'trust' associated with U.S. cotton. Quality, transparency, sustainability and the premium value of U.S. cotton fiber has created a preference for U.S. cotton. We are also the first country in the world to High-Volume Instrument (HVI) test 100% of the bales to ensure that clients/mills get what they order. As the world grapples with COVID-19, we are seeing a steady increase in customers demanding more sustainable products." Atherley added, "To enable mills and manufacturers to combat these pre-existing and more recent pressures, COTTON USA™ recently introduced its new, game-changing COTTON USA SOLUTIONS™ technical consultancy program. With access to our first-of-its-kind industry initiative, businesses can equip themselves with the resources, data and opportunities they need for next-level success and profitability."

According to Dr. Gary Adams, President, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, "The Trust Protocol has set new standards for sustainable cotton production by bringing quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurement mapped to six key sustainability metrics – land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency." Peush Narang, CCI's India representative added, "The U.S. cotton industry has a history of strong relationship with India. For year 2019, cotton was the second highest exported agricultural commodity from U.S. to India. The United States is India's largest exporting partner for cotton apparel. Global brands and retailers have always looked up to India for textile products, especially made from cotton. U.S. cotton has been the first choice whenever mills need to export high quality yarns. India has been amongst the top two users of Supima, an extra-long staple cotton grown in USA." The key industry partners to Cotton Day India 2020 event included the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Supima, Cotton Incorporated and Oritain. About Cotton Council International Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America (NCC), is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and produces cotton products around the globe with our COTTON USA trademark. CCI has 60 years of experience promoting U.S. cotton fiber and products to trade and consumers. CCI works with spinning mills, fabric and garment manufacturers, brands, retailers, textile associations, governments and the USDA to facilitate the use of U.S. cotton. Its reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world.

U.S Cotton Trust Protocol In a period of ever greater supply chain scrutiny and a growing demand for transparency and traceability, The U.S Cotton Trust Protocol sets a new standard for more sustainable grown cotton. The Trust Protocol is aligned with existing sustainability programs including the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. It brings quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurement to sustainable cotton production and drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability metrics – land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency. The Trust Protocol is designed from the ground up to address the unique regulatory and larger farm growing environment of the United States. Supima Supima is an extra-long staple cotton grown in the U.S.

It represents less than 1% of cotton grown in the world. What makes Supima unique to other cottons is the extra-long staple fiber that gives the cotton its premium properties: Strength, Softness and Colour retention. Luxury, quality and craftsmanship are the benchmarks of American-grown, extra-long staple cotton. Premier brands across fashion, accessories and home markets look to create value and a point of difference for consumers, with an emphasis on premium fabrics. Supima's American-grown heritage and premium qualities have played a vital role in this effort. Cotton Incorporated Cotton Incorporated is a not-for-profit company providing the resources and research needed to help companies develop and market superior, innovative and profitable cotton products. The company's efforts are focused across every area of the cotton life cycle from fiber to finished product.

Oritain Crafting a great brand takes time and consumer trust. Oritain works towards supporting and enhancing brands reputation, building consumer trust and loyalty. Independently recognised origin demonstrates authenticity to consumers, and supports provenance related claims such as organic, fair trade and more. Oritain verification demonstrates a commitment to high standards of quality and safety. It is a visible sign that shows the power of science is being deployed to help protect the integrity of a product.