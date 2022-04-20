Corruption Ran Deep In The Blood Of 100 Crore Indians: UP Minister

Lucknow: In yet another embarrassment for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, ally Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and state cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said here on Sunday that corruption ran deep in the blood of 100 crore Indians and that the fight against it was not easy since the evil was rampant across the country.

Referring to the recent flyover collapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Mr Rajbhar said that it would take time to weed out corruption completely from the society. He said that the Prime Minister was fighting a lone battle to rein in the malaise.

Referring to the law and order situation in his state, the SBSP chief said that the situation was better in Uttar Pradesh as compared to Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Kerala. However, he accused Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief Amit Shah of not paying heed to legitimate demands made by the SC/ST community. This is not for the first time that Mr Rajbhar has left the BJP government exasperated with his remarks.

The minister had earlier claimed that corruption had increased under the Yogi dispensation in state, which was rubbished by the BJP.

The state BJP chief had warned dissident leaders to behave and asked them to air their grievances at the right forum.

On Saturday, Mr Rajbhar shared the dais with Mr Adityanath at the convocation ceremony at Dr Shakantula Mishra National Rehabilitation University. However, both did not take cognizance of each other's presence of on the stage. UNI