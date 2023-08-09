Corruption, appeasement come with dynastic politics, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The three ills of 'dynasticism, corruption and appeasement' politics must quit India in the best interest of the country, the BJP said on Wednesday as it commemorated the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.



Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said corruption and appeasement politics come with the dynastic politics.



He spoke about several scams that took place during the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, as well as those that came under the watch of the TMC, RJD, DMK, TRS in the states ruled by them, saying that dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics must quit India in the best interest of the country.



These are the 'three ills' of the country which must quit India, he said.

"For the sake of India, its security, integrity, it is very important that these three ills, blatant family rule, corruption, and shameful appeasement, quit India," Prasad told reporters.



"If the country's democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded, probity in politics has to be brought back and saved in the country, these three curses have to quit India," he added.



Meanwhile, the BJP MPs staged a demonstration at Parliament House Complex seeking the banishment of dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics from the country. —PTI