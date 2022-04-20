Corporate Affairs Secy addresses concerns of CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM amid lockdown

New Delhi: The Secretary of Corporate Affairs on Saturday addressed the concerns of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM) and PHD Chamber in view of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"Secretary, Corporate Affairs, has held discussions with Confederation of Indian Industry, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and PHD Chamber to hear and address their concerns. Ministry of Finance will continuously remain and respond to Industry's inputs," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister appreciated the service banks correspondents across the country and said that she will talk to states and request for no restrictions in their movements. "Will speak to all banks to facilitate cash flow. Let's ensure timely access to all," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease. (ANI)