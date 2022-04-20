Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Strengthens Surveillance Measures

Dehradun: With WHO declaring coronavirus an epidemic affecting 100 countries across the globe, the Uttarakhand government on Monday claimed having strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease.

So far, 637 people from China and other virus-affected countries have been identified and tracked and all have been placed under surveillance, the Directorate of Health Services said here.

A total of 375 people have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China and other affected countries. The directorate said 262 persons are under observation at present. The number of people under observation in hospitals currently is seven and 255 persons are in home quarantine. A total of 32 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing till date. Results of 23 samples have been received. Twenty-two were tested negative and one positive for the virus, it said. Results of nine samples are awaited.

Quarantine facilities have been made operational in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Champawat districts and the state is geared up to admit any person who needs institutional quarantine, the directorate said. To avoid mass gatherings, Purnagiri Devi Mela in Champawat district has been cancelled.

Directives have been given to restrict any public gathering of more than 50 persons.

The Epidemic Disease Act has been implemented in the state for COVID-19. Directives have also been issued to close all schools, cinema halls etc, the directorate said.

It also appealed to all citizens of the state or foreign guests staying in Uttarakhand at present, who have returned from China and other coronavirus-affected countries over the past 15 days, to call state helpline 104 or contact chief medical officers of the districts to keep themselves and their families safe.

It asked people to avoid non-essential foreign travel. It suggested preventive measures like home quarantine of all symptomatic travellers for 28 days after returning from the affected countries. Travellers and their family members must ensure strict respiratory and hand hygiene, it said. Cover your face while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently and avoid hand shakes. Travellers coming to India from the affected countries must report to district/block health authorities immediately if they develop any symptoms like fever, cough, cold or difficulty in breathing.

It advised hospital isolation of all symptomatic travellers if they have returned from any of the affected countries. PTI