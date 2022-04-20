Coronavirus: Nagpur Police Uses SRK-Deepika's 'Chennai Express' Still For COVID-19 Awareness

New Delhi: Coronavirus pandemic is affecting many countries all over the world including India. While PM Narendra Modi has announced 21-days lockdown in India till April 14, Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight Coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from the film "Chennai Express" also featuring Deepika Padukone.

They tweeted: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing."

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising on social distancing.

Coming back to Coronavirus outbreak, the whole nation came together yesterday (April 5) to light diyas (earthen lamps), candles and even flash flights in their balconies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone among others were seen supporting PM Modi's call for '9 baje 9 minutes'.

