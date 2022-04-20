Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1:44 p.m. 59 new cases push Odisha''s COVID-19 tally to 3,37,803. 12:26 p.m. 86.25 per cent new COVID cases in six states: Government. 12:10 p.m. Puducherry logs 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 39,882. 10:42 a.m. Telangana adds 111 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally crosses three lakh mark. 10:28 a.m. No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh.

9:54 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 1,88,747, while 1,08,82,798 people have recovered from disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:52 a.m. Single day rise of 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 97 fatalities push India''s tally of cases to 1,12,29,398, death toll to 1,57,853: Government 9:24 a.m. Maharashtra: 780 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths. 8:58 a.m. No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PTI