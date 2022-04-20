Coronavirus: International SOS Medical Director Gives Precautionary Advice

Mumbai: In December, public health officials from China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that they had a problem. An unknown new virus was causing pneumonia-like illness in the city of Wuhan. They quickly determined that it was coronavirus which was rapidly spreading through and outside of Wuhan. The majority of the illnesses are in Wuhan, but cases have been reported in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Macau, Hong Kong, and the US. While speaking to ANI in Mumbai, the Medical Director at International SOS in India Dr Rahul Kalia spoke about coronavirus. He said, "The coronavirus is a type of virus and it is a family of a virus. It's a mutated virus which infects large number of people. It is aggressive virus which causes severe symptoms and the severity of illness means there will be illness like Pneumonia." "We are a global organization and all our business clients are in touch with us. Our assistance centers are very busy with our clients and the common reason is to get advice and we are up to give the support because we have all the important ground reports," Dr Rahul Kalia further stated. He also gave precautionary advice to battle outbreak.