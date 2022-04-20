Coronavirus: Govt recommends homemade masks for healthy people

New Delhi: The government now recommends that healthy people wear homemade face masks, especially outside their homes, for better personal hygiene and the protection of their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has already published a guide on making such masks.

"This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with, or in contact with Covid-19 (the disease caused by the virus) patients or are patients themselves," a government advisory said.

"These categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear."

Users of homemade masks shouldn't share them, and keep two in handy so they can wear one while the other is washed (with soap and hot water), the advisory said.

Users should wash their hands before wearing their masks.

The World Health Organisation continues to advise healthy people to wear masks only if they are caring for suspected Covid-19 patients.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump has recommended the voluntary use of non-medical masks by all citizens as an additional public health measure to fight the coronavirus, while keeping medical-grade masks available for health workers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans wear basic cloth or fabric masks that can be either purchased online, or simply made at home.

