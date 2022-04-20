Coronavirus: Four Members Of Family Admitted To Isolation Ward In UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: Four members of a family were admitted to an isolation ward after they provided information on a toll-free number that they had coronavirus like symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shashikant Upadhyaya reached the Renusagar hospital in Sonbhadra district, where the four people have been admitted, and took the stock of the situation there.

The CMO said, "An employee of Renusagar power plant had gone to Nepal with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. After returning from there they have cold, sneezing and respiratory problems. The employee informed about his condition and that of his family through a helpline number."

Their samples have been collected and send to Benaras Hindu University (BHU) laboratory in Varanasi. Their report from the lab is awaited. —ANI