Coronavirus: Dehradun Prepared To Combat Epidemic

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Health Department is taking precautionary measures amid coronavirus scare, which has engulfed national capital. Government Doon Medical College Hospital has adequate quantity of masks and an isolation ward has also been created with 29 beds for positive cases, for medical staff there are enough kits as well, according to Hospital Incharge Dr Manoj Kumar. However, market has been hit especially tourism, said Uttarakhand Health DG Amita Upreti.