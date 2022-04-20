Coronavirus: AIIMS closes all OPD services

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) closed its Out Patient Department (OPD) services here and all centres from Tuesday as part of measures to contain coronavirus.

The AIIMS notified in a letter addressed to chiefs of all centres and heads of all clinical departments and other officials that all OPD services, including specialty services, will be closed for patients from March 24 till further orders.

"In continuation of the earlier circular regarding temporary stoppage of routine walk-in OPD patients'' registration in AIIMS, it has now been decided that all OPD services, including specialty services -- all new as well as follow-up patient''s registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres -- will remain closed from Tuesday till further orders," said the letter.

The letter was issued with the approval of AIIMS Director by Dr D.K. Sharma, Medical Superintendent.

---IANS