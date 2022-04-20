Coronavirus: Agra Mayor Urges Centre To Shut Historical Monuments Including Taj Mahal

Agra: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain on Friday urged the Centre to close all the historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the situation doesn't come under control.

"Foreign tourists in large numbers visit Agra, this increases the chances of spread of coronavirus in the city. I urge the Government of India to close all historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the time situation doesn't come under control," Jain told ANI. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease.

"Till date, 2915 travellers from corona affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance. Total 713 travellers being tracked are in fine health, 708 travellers are under home isolation, 3 of them are symptomatic at present and admitted at various hospitals, condition of all of them is stable," read an official statement of the government.

The state has cross-notified 532 travellers to other states within India and details of 26 travellers have been shared with NCDC, GOI for International Cross-notification.

This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 31 in India. The deadly virus has caused more than 3200 deaths across the world.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. ANI