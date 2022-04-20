Coronavirus: 8 Deaths, 117 Fresh Cases In UP

Lucknow: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 117 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state to 6,04,279, according to officials.

So far, the infection has claimed 8,737 lives in the state, they said.

"In the past 24 hours, 117 fresh cases were reported while 191 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state is now 1,647 while 5,93,895 people have been treated so far," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. The state has so far reported 6,04,279 cases, officials said. On Saturday, over 1.08 lakh samples were tested. Till now, over 3.20 crore tests have been conducted, the officials added. Prasad said a 15-day sampling campaign will be run from March 13 keeping the festival of Holi in mind.

He said till now over 20 lakh people have been administered coronavirus vaccine. It included over 14.81 lakh people who received the first dose of the vaccine. Over 5 lakh people were given two doses of the vaccine, he said. —PTI