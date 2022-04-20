Coronavirus: 70 Foreign Nationals Under Observation In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, at least 70 foreign nationals have been kept under observation by the health department in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

State Additional Health Secretary Yugal Kishor Pant said, "Foreign tourists coming from 11 countries including Germany, Spain, France, Malaysia are being kept under observation, although visas are now banned foreigners who had come here prior to the ban on the visas are being monitored by the Health Department."According to sources, 42 of these foreign tourists had reached the well-known Baba Haidakhan Ashram, 18 others from abroad came here and 10 American tourists came to visit the Dhikala Zone of Corbett National Park in Ramnagar. The US tourists had come to India on March 8.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday. The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. —ANI