Coronavirus: 3,014 People Under Observation In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Though no new positive case of Coronavirus was reported in Kerala for the last four days, 3,014 people are placed under surveillance in the State, of which 61 are in the isolation wards in different hospitals across the State, Health Department sources said on Saturday.

"Out of 285 blood samples sent to the Virology Institute, the results of 261 found negative. We are also awaiting for the lab reports of others," the sources said.

Out of 72 people reached from Wuhan in China, 67 tested negative, it said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said the Government withdrew the declaration as a 'state disaster' citing no other positive cases.

Earlier, following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Government declared it as a 'state disaster' on February 3.

