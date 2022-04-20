Coronavirus: 21 aboard Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive

Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday confirmed that 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

"Twenty one individuals on the Grand Princess tested positive," Pence said at a White House briefing. "Among those positive for coronavirus were 19 crew members and two passengers", he added.

The testing came about after a man who was on a previous voyage tested positive and died from the coronavirus. He was on the same ship that arrived in San Francisco on February 21 from Mexico.

San Francisco city officials said that of the nearly 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members aboard, a total of 35 have shown flu-like symptoms at some point during the 15 days cruise. The US health authorities have altogether tested 46 people out of more than 3,500 people on board.

The samples were delivered to the California Department of Public Health in Richmond for processing.

"After confirming the coronavirus presence, the authorities decided that the ship will be brought to a non-commercial port and with all the people on board tested for the disease", Pence added.

