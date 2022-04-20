Coronavirus: 2,004 Died In China's Hubei Province

Tokyo: As many as 2,004 people have died from the novel coronavirus disease in the Chinese province of Hubei, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

According to the commission, the death toll from the disease over the past 24 hours has risen by 136.

The latest report said that the number of people affected in the province increased by 1,749 to reach 74,185.

As many as 1,824 people have also recuperated from the deadly disease taking the number of recovered people to 14,376.

On Tuesday, Liu Zhiming, head of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic also died from the virus.

The outbreak of the virus started in the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

The common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

People were recommended to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

UNI