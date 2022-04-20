Coronavirus: 132 Chinese Tourists Undergo Check-Up In UP

Kushinagar: In view of the Coronavirus in China, 132 Chinese tourists were checked up by a team of the health department in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Official sources on Monday here said that 132 tourists in three groups from China reached Kushinagar, late Sunday night. A check-up was conducted on them by the health department on Monday morning.

Sources said that out of the three groups, one consisted of 60, second consisted of 31 while the third comprised of 41 tourists. All of them were staying in separate hotels.

On the directions of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Pratap Gupta, a four-member doctor team under the leadership of District Malaria Officer SN Pandey reached the hotel this morning and carried out a check-up of every tourist. The team has directed that every tourist should be given a mask. Meanwhile, District Malaria Officer said that all the tourists from China were healthy and all of them were given masks and advised to go out only after wearing them. UNI