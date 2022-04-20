Coronavirus will test me and everyone, says Mascherano

Buenos Aires: Former Argentina captain Javier Mascherano has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over his future as he contemplates the possibility of retirement.

The 36-year-old is contracted with Argentinian Superliga club Estudiantes La Plata until June 2021, however he is unsure how his body will cope with an extended break from the game.

"The coronavirus will test me. Not only me, but everyone," the former Barcelona and Liverpool player told the Cielosports TV program.

Argentinian football has been suspended for almost a month as part of efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus. President Alberto Fernandez said last week that "football can wait", adding that competitions were unlikely to restart before June, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I''m not making any plans right now because I don''t know what''s going to happen," Mascherano said. "I don''t know how easy or difficult it will be to come back after three or four months without playing. But in my head I''m continuing."

Mascherano joined Estudiantes as a free agent last December after ending a two-year spell with Hebei China Fortune.

He is the most capped player in Argentina''s history with 147 appearances from 2003 until his international retirement in 2018.

--IANS