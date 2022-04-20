Coronavirus Vaccine: 1,000 volunteers prepare for second dose of Covaxin

New Delhi: The first dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, has been successfully administered to 1,000 volunteers at Prakhar Hospital as part of phase III trial.

Dr JS Kushwaha, principal investigator at Prakhar hospital, said: "The second dose of Covaxin would also be administered to these 1,000 volunteers from January 3. First dose of this vaccine was given to volunteers from different walks of life."

The first group of volunteers was administered the vaccine on December 5, and thereafter, this drive continued till December 21.

It took 17 days to administer Covaxin to these 1,000 volunteers.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is developing the country's indigenous Corona virus vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kushwaha said that the first dose of Covaxin was administered successfully to all the volunteers and there was no report of any reaction or health issue faced by them.

He also mentioned that like many others, he, too, was waiting for Covaxin to get emergency approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

Meanwhile, the second phase trial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine had also taken place in the city.

In the first week of December, 13 volunteers were administered Sputnik V at the city's GSVM Medical College.

