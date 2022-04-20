Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take At Least 1.5-2 Years To Develop: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The health ministry on Thursday asked people not to panic in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.

It said there is no instance of any community transmission, adding there has been only local transmission.

In the wake of coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, ministry officials said coronavirus is difficult to isolate and developing a vaccine will take at least one-and-a-half to two years.

India's efforts to deal with coronavirus are in consonance with WHO and the focus is on preventive approach. Over 1,500 people are under observation for coming in contact with 73 positive cases of coronavirus, ministry officials said at a press conference.

Till now, 10.5 lakh people have been screened at 30 designated airports in India, said officials.

When questioned whether high temperature kills coronavirus, the officials said there is no study or evidence to suggest that.

They also said that the ICMR will start surveillance to examine whether any infected person has been left undetected. —PTI