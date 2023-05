Dehradun: Speaking on the current situation of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday informed that the situation in the state is completely under control. "The role of our health-workers, policemen and all frontline workers is commendable.

I appeal to all citizens to continue to cooperate with lockdown rules," he added.The number of confirmed cases in Uttarakhand stands at 44, which includes 11 cured or discharged.