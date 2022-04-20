Coronavirus Toll In China Rises To 106

Beijing: Chinese health authorities on Tuesday that the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country has increased to 106, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

The National Health Commission said that 976 patients remained in critical conditions, and a total of 6,973 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Also on Tuesday, China''s Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the outbreak.

