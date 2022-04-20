Coronavirus spreads to Agra''s rural hinterland

Agra: The number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,035 in Agra with 15 new cases reported till Monday morning. One more person died due to the disease taking the death toll to 62, health officials said.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said that 869 patients have recovered so far.

The number of containment zones in the rural areas has gone up, as villages were reporting new cases each day, after the return of migrant workers. Agra now has 43 containment zones in urban areas and 27 in rural areas.

Meanwhile in Mathura, of the eight new cases on Sunday, four are migrant workers. Firozabad reported 10 while Mainpuri had eight new cases.

The district authorities also sealed two sweet shops for two days after a team found staffers without masks. Office bearers of various market associations said that the business activities in the city had yet to pick up momentum. Presently shops in the markets are allowed to open on alternate days.

The surge in Covid-19 figures in the past 10 days, has been reviewed in Lucknow. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has interacted with officials of eleven districts.

